Sun May 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2019

Relatives of Sahiwal tragedy victims stage sit-in

National

LAHORE: The relatives of Sahiwal tragedy victims staged a protest demonstration on The Mall on Saturday, demanding constitution of a judicial commission to probe into the tragedy. The protesters, carrying placards and banners, staged a sit-in on The Mall. Besides constitution of a judicial commission, they also demanded the case be shifted from Sahiwal to Lahore and the FIR quashed.

