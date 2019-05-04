Relatives of Sahiwal tragedy victims stage sit-in

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The relatives of Sahiwal tragedy victims staged a protest demonstration on The Mall on Saturday, demanding constitution of a judicial commission to probe into the tragedy. The protesters, carrying placards and banners, staged a sit-in on The Mall. Besides constitution of a judicial commission, they also demanded the case be shifted from Sahiwal to Lahore and the FIR quashed.
LAHORE: The relatives of Sahiwal tragedy victims staged a protest demonstration on The Mall on Saturday, demanding constitution of a judicial commission to probe into the tragedy. The protesters, carrying placards and banners, staged a sit-in on The Mall. Besides constitution of a judicial commission, they also demanded the case be shifted from Sahiwal to Lahore and the FIR quashed.