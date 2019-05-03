PHF team down Uzbekistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: A match was played at here in Gojra international hockey stadium on Friday between Uzbekistan and Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) development team.PHF development team defeated Uzbek team 3-1. MPA Bilal Asghar Warraich and Gojra AC Shaharyar Arif were the guests of honour at the match. Uzbekistan team is on two-week training tour of Pakistan.
