PHF team down Uzbekistan

TOBA TEK SINGH: A match was played at here in Gojra international hockey stadium on Friday between Uzbekistan and Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) development team.PHF development team defeated Uzbek team 3-1. MPA Bilal Asghar Warraich and Gojra AC Shaharyar Arif were the guests of honour at the match. Uzbekistan team is on two-week training tour of Pakistan.