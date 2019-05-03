close
Sat May 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 4, 2019

PHF team down Uzbekistan

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 4, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: A match was played at here in Gojra international hockey stadium on Friday between Uzbekistan and Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) development team.PHF development team defeated Uzbek team 3-1. MPA Bilal Asghar Warraich and Gojra AC Shaharyar Arif were the guests of honour at the match. Uzbekistan team is on two-week training tour of Pakistan.

