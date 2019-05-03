NA standing committee meeting to discuss hockey affairs postponed

KARACHI: The meeting of National Assembly’s standing committee with the bosses of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) which was to be held on May 6 has been postponed and will now be held on May 16, ‘The News’ has learnt.

Sources said that the members of the committee would ask the PHF chiefs the reasons behind continuous downfall of Pakistan in hockey. Interestingly, the Olympians who have been criticising PHF’s policies have also been called to the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that PHF officials and their opponents were called by Senate’s standing committee last week. PHF officials say it has been facing financial crisis due to which hockey activities in the country were restricted and they were not able to organise the 65th National Championship.

Pakistan are to participate in the qualifying round for 2020 Olympics this year and some other international events, including the Junior World Cup.