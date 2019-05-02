close
Thu May 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2019

Bahawalpur bag Punjab Jumerah Mas-Wrestling title

Sports

LAHORE: Bahawalpur, with 63 points, won the 2nd Punjab Jumerah Mas-Wrestling Championship held at Multan.

Rahim Yar Khan secured second place with 40 points and was followed by Rawalpindi-Islamabad with 37 points for third position out of a total of 17 districts of the province.In the end, chief guest Rana Arslan Khan along with Furqan Khan, President of Pakistan Mas Wrestling Federation and Punjab Mas Wrestling Association Aqeel Javed Butt gave prizes o the winners Bahawalpur, Raheem Yar Khan and Rawalpindi teams.

