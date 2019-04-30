Butt seeks disqualification of Mani, Wasim from LHC

ISLAMABAD: Nauman Butt, the suspended member of the PCB Governing Board, has sought disqualification of Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani and Managing Director Wasim Khan from the Lahore High Court.

The cricket board’s legal advisor Taffazul Rizvi, however, says that the PCB constitution allows such appointments. In his petition submitted with the august court, Butt has prayed that the recently appointed PCB MD is a British national and under the Pakistan Constitution has no right to get this appointment. Further, there is no place for a managing director in the PCB constitution. Wasim Khan was also shown the door through a resolution during the BoG meeting held in Quetta on April 17, the petitioner said.

Butt has further prayed that Mani holds permanent residency of England and as such is legally not eligible for the key post. The PCB chairman also acted unconstitutionally during the BoG meeting held in Quetta, the petition says.

Butt also prayed in the petition that the Pakistan Super League production rights were given in haste. The company that was rejected previously was given the rights within 24 hours, it says.When ‘The News’ approached Taffazul Rizvi, he rejected all claims and said the resolution to remove Wasim Khan was never tabled during the BoG meeting.

“The BoG members in question never attended the meeting once the resolution surfaced. In fact, they walked out and shared the so-called resolution with the media rather than tabling it before the BoG,” Rizvi said.

Rizvi claimed that there was no bar under the PCB constitution to hire a foreign national for any job. “All coaches and other technical staff we hire usually come from abroad. There are several examples of foreign nationals being hired for jobs in the PCB.”

Regarding the Quetta meeting, Rizvi said it was not the first BoG meeting attended by Wasim Khan.The cricket board’s legal advisor said Butt had made a gross violation of the PCB constitution by sharing confidential matters with the media.

“Nauman Butt’s plea for a stay has been rejected. He is not accepting the constitution under which he was appointed as a governor board member.”The august court has set May 21 as the date of hearing.