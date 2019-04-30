Uzbek hockey team win practice match

LAHORE: Visiting Uzbekistan hockey team in their opening practice match of a five-match tour beat Tariq Butt Academy 2-1 here at Johar Town Stadium on Monday. Ruslan Satlecov scored both the goal from the Uzbek side in field moves while the only goal from the TB Academy side came off the stick of its captain Imran Ramzan on a penalty corner.