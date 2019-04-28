One killed, three hurt in attack on LA synagogue

LOS ANGELES; California: One person was killed and three others injured after a man opened fire at a synagogue in Poway, California, the mayor said Saturday.

"We had four folks with gunshot wounds. We do have one fatality. The rabbi was shot in the hand. My understanding is none of the other injuries are life threatening," Mayor Steve Vaus told cable news network MSNBC.