Tough draw for Tayyab, Asim in Asian Squash C’ship

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan duo of Tayyab Aslam and Asim Khan faced tough draw in an effort to earn glory in the 20th Asian Individual Squash Championship getting under way at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from May 1-5.

As the three-member Pakistan squash squad left here for Malaysia Saturday, Tayyab and Asim who are drawn in the bottom half of the event would have to beat some of the best seeded players to make in to the semi-finals. Tayyab who would be enjoying bye in the first round will have to beat third seed Max Lee Ho (Hong Kong) to reach the semis. Barring no upset both are to play in the quarter-finals of the event. Tayyab is ranked ninth in the Championship. Asim also faces prospects of a quarter-finals match against 4th seed Leo Ho Chin also from Hong Kong. Both Pakistanis will have to topple higher ranked players for a place in the semis.

Second seed Yip Tsz Fung also from Hong Kong is expected to be the lower half players’ opponent in the semis. Indian Saurav Ghosal is the top seed of the Asian Championship and has been placed in the top half.

Just ahead of team’s departure for Malaysia, Secretary Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Group Captain Tahir Sultan who is accompanying the team as manager said players would give their best shot. “They trained hard and hopefully would give a tough fight to all seeded players in the Championship.”