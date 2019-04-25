Uzbekistan hockey team to play seven matches in Pakistan

KARACHI: The Uzbekistan hockey team will play seven matches during their tour of Pakistan, ‘The News’ learnt on Wednesday.

The visitors, who were earlier scheduled to play five matches against the Pakistan Development Squad, will now feature in two more games, a Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) source said.

They will reach Pakistan on April 27. The PHF is expected to announce the Pakistan Development Squad probables for the five matches on Friday (tomorrow). All the players named in the squad will be under 24 years of age.

The first match will be played in Gojra, while the other four matches between the teams will be staged in Lahore. Uzbekistan will then face a combined XI of two hockey academies from Lahore before taking on Okara Cantt in their last match of the tour.