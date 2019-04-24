Unelected persons in cabinet challenged

LAHORE: The federal government’s decision to include non-elected persons in the cabinet and give them powers of ministers has been challenged in the Lahore High Court through a writ petition.

Ghulamn Yasin Bhatti filed the petition through advocate AK Dogar, pleading that though five non-elected persons may be appointed advisers under article 93 of the Constitution but they could not exercise the powers of federal ministers.

The petitioner says even if an adviser to prime minister is appointed in exercise of powers conferred under the constitution, he cannot be given powers and functions of a minister as he is not a member of the cabinet and it will be contrary to the scheme of the Constitution.