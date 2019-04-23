close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

Sindh cabinet performance better than federal cabinet: Bilawal

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday termed performance of the provincial cabinet of Sindh better in comparison with the Federal Cabinet.

On the arrival of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Parliament House on Monday prior to session of the National Assembly, a quizzing journalist sought his opinion on performance of the provincial government of Sindh with asking “whether the provincial cabinet of Sindh was working better”, he relied ‘even they are working better than them (Federal Cabinet).”

A number of questions were asked from him that what he sees after Prime Minister Imran Khan reshuffles his cabinet and sought his opinion on the prime minister statement that he reshuffles cabinet on the basis of the performance of the ministers; Bilawal Bhutto Zardari skipped the questions with keeping smiling on his face.

When another journalist questioned him whether the PPP will launch anti-government movement, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari replied briefly smilingly, “Let’s see.”

