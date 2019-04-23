Rush Foundation plans to launch football academies in Pakistan

LAHORE: A 7-member foreign delegation led by former football star from Liverpool Ian Rush called on Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti at National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob and Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar were also present on this occasion.Famous boxer Spencer Fearon, Carol Philomena Anthony, Samuel John De La Haye, Yisa Abiodun Ricardo Simms, Saad Mohamed Salim Wadia and Raj Shah were the other members of the delegation. Bilal Beg Mirza was the liaison officer on this occasion.

Talking on this occasion, former football star from Liverpool Ian Rush said Pakistani youngsters are very talented and Ian Rush Foundation will launch football and boxing academies in various cities of Pakistan to nurture the talent of Pakistani youth. The delegation visited National Hockey Stadium, Punjab Football Stadium and State of the Art Punjab International Swimming Complex during their stay and appreciated the sports facilities in Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti while talking to delegation said Punjab govt will extend maximum cooperation for the establishment of football and boxing academies in the country.

Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob, on this occasion said it’s good omen for the future of sports in Pakistan that foreign sports stars are coming to Pakistan for the promotion of sports in the country.

Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar told the delegation that Pakistan is a safe country for sports. Sports Board Punjab is taking effective measures for the growth of sports in the province.