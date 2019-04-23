Impression of govt-media deadlock to end soon: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in the freedom of expression and independence of the media.

Talking to Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari, who called on her in Lahore, she said the impression of a deadlock between the media and the government would end soon. She said the government would take the media and all press clubs along with it. She assured him that all necessary steps would be taken for the welfare of journalists. Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari congratulated her on assuming new responsibilities.