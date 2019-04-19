close
Fri Apr 19, 2019
Bureau report
April 19, 2019

UoP expo on disaster risk reduction on 25th

Peshawar

Bureau report
April 19, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Centre for Disaster Preparedness and Management of the University of Peshawar (UoP) will hold a one-day Expo on Technology-Mediated Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), Climate Change Adaptation and Sustainable Development at Puta Hall on April 25.

The organizers said the expo is expected to attract disaster management authorities, academic institutions, government departments, United Nations, INGOs, NGOs, and companies working in the field. These organisations will participate as exhibitors and display own products, equipment, books, periodicals, research output, pamphlets, models, case studies, software, etc. They will also share own development stories and progress reports with the visitors and would help raise awareness among the public at large about climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction. The basic aim of the one-day expo is to provide a platform to exchange views on how to mainstream the practices of climate change mitigation/adaptation & disaster risk reduction into development planning and explore new techniques and methodologies in the field of climate change adaptation & disaster resilience to enhance the existing knowledge and skills.

