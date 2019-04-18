close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
April 18, 2019

Uzbekistan hockey team to arrive

Sports

 
April 18, 2019

on 27th

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Uzbekistan’s hockey team will arrive in Pakistan on April 27 for a five-match series against Pakistan Development Squad in Lahore.

All five matches will be played at National Hockey Stadium in Lahore. For the selection of Pakistan Development Squad , a hockey league started in Gojra on Wednesday, PHF sources said.

PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmed, when contacted, said that hockey league would continue for a week and after the final "we would select and identify the talent for Pakistan development squad".

He further said that Poland’s hockey team would also visit Pakistan later this year, but its schedule was yet to be decided. He added that the National hockey Championship would be held after Eid-ul-Fitr.

