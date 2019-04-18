close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
April 18, 2019

Senate committee calls PHF bosses on April 23

Sports

April 18, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) high officials have been called by the Sub Committee of the Standing Committee on Inter- Provincial Coordination on April 23, ‘The News’ learnt on Wednesday.

The meeting will discuss the reasons behind Pakistan’s continuous decline in hockey. Senator Walid Iqbal is the convener of the meeting. The other members of the committee are Lt Gen Salahuddin Tirmizi and Seemi Ezdi.

Sources said that PHF president Birg (rtd) Khalid Khokhar and secretary Olympian Shahbaz Ahmed would present the report about poor state of the national game and brief the senators about the causes of the decline.

