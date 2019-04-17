Nine doctors promoted to BPS-19 at PIMS

Islamabad: As many as nine senior doctors serving at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences have been promoted from Basic Pay Scale 18 to BPS-19 by the approval of Executive Director PIMS.

After recommendation by the ED PIMS Dr Amjad Mehmood who was head of departmental promotion committee, the federal health secretary ordered the promotion of PIMS senior doctors in grade 19.

All the doctors highly appreciated the efforts of ED PIMS who worked seriously for their promotion, said Deputy Director at PIMS Dr. Waseem Ahmed Khawaja while talking to ‘The News’. He said the promotions of all doctors were carried out according to law and the ED PIMS has already said that he will follow law in promotion of all the staff members of the institute.

Doctors who have been given promotion from grade 18 to 19 include Dr. Amir Maqbool, Dr. Fauzia Sabih, Dr. Asma Afridi, Dr. Waseem Khawaja, Dr. Hafiz Ahmed Mamon, Dr. Naureen Haider, Dr. Mohammad Ramzan, Dr. Tabassum Qamar and Dr. Amir Saleem.