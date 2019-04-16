Dust storm hits City, disrupts power supply, uproots trees

LAHORE: A dust storm hit the provincial metropolis here on Monday night, disrupting power supply to many localities and uprooting trees and signboards.

Met officials said the storm was the result of low pressure. The said a westerly wave is affecting southern and central parts of the country and likely to grip upper parts. They predicted widespread dust-thunderstorm/rain accompanied by gusty winds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at scattered places in Balochistan, Punjab, Islamabad, Quetta, Zhob divisions, Kashmir, while at isolated places in Sukkur, Larkana divisions and Gilgit Baltistan. They added that hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period. Few moderate to isolated heavy falls are also expected in Kohat, Bannu and DI Khan divisions.

The windstorm also disrupted traffic in the city as road users preferred to stay at safer places along the roads. Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed issued a weather advisory for citizens and appealed them to stay away from live electric wires, trees and dilapidated buildings, walls and roofs. Rainfall was also reported at several cities including Lahore, Barkhan 56, Turbat 39, Zhob 37, Jiwani 26, Pasni 19, Gawadar 13, Sibbi 11, Quetta (SM 11, PBO 05), Ormara 05, Kalat 04, Khuzdar 03, Nokkundi 02, Layyah 24, D.G.Khan 17, Bhakkar 12, Khanewal 08, Bahawalpur(A.P 08), Rahim yar khan, Multan 02, Parachinar 10, DI Khan , Bannu 04, Chirat 02, Chitral, Mirkhani 01, Jaccobabad and Sukkur 01.

Monday's highest maximum temperature was recorded at Kasur and Bahawalnagar where mercury reached 38°C while in Lahore it was 37.4°C and minimum was 21.8°C.

cylinder explosion: A gas cylinder exploded in a gas filling shop in Sundar police limits here on Monday.

However, no loss of life or injury to anyone was reported. Rescue 1122 fire service reached the scene and controlled the fire after hectic efforts continued for over two hours. Thick smoke billowed into sky which created panic in the locality. The roof of the shop had also collapsed.