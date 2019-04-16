‘Water supply to city likely to increase to 580 mgd’

The Karachiites will hopefully get 580 million gallons daily (mgd) of water supply before Ramazan. This was stated by KWSB Managing Director Asadullah Khan as he spoke with The News at his office on Monday.

He said that at present the demand for Karachi was 1,100 mgd and the supply was 480 mgd. He said the supply would be increased to 580 mgd after the level increased in the Hub Dam after the rainfall.

Dhabeji will supply 480 mgd and 100 mgd will come from Hub. Khan said that before Ramazan 30 mgd of water would be increased from the Hub Dam, from the current 70 mgd to 100 mgd . He said efforts were underway to provide equitable water distribution to Karachi before Eidul Fitr.

Khan said crucial issues in Bock 19 of Federal B Area had been fixed with the due help of K-Electric. The affected areas included Al Noor Society and Roshan Bagh, and the issues were resolved on the directives of Sindh Minister for Local government Saeed Ghani.

When asked about the water supply through tankers, he said that out of 580 mgd, only 18 mgd, was supplied through the six hydrants of the KWSB, which came only to 3.1 per cent. He said rainfall was still coming to the Hub Dam and if it continued, the water supply in Karachi’s West and South districts would further improve.

He said close coordination was being maintained with K-Electric to ensure water supplies from the pumping stations. Replying to a question about generators at the Dhabeji pumping station, he said they were such huge generators that they were beyond the capacity of the KWSB.