Bereaved family seeks arrest of killers

PESHAWAR: A family has asked the government and the police bosses to provide it justice by arresting the accused who murdered their loved ones.

The family belongs to the village, Bunyaday Killay, located at the boundary between Peshawar and Charsadda districts

According to the first information report (FIR) filed at Daudzai Police Station, two persons laid a net in a field of crops to catch birds. In the meanwhile, the owner of the fields came and demanded removal of the net.

As a result of brawl that ensued, the two armed men shot at the field owners, killing 24-year old Rasool Shah on the spot and injuring Minhadullah and Rafed Gul, who had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

Three persons have been nominated in the FIR as prime accused in the murder case.

A member of the bereaved family told reporters that despite the passage of several days after the murder, none of the accused had been arrested so far.

When contacted, a police official Wasiullah at the Daudzai Police Station said the police were conducting raids to arrest the accused.