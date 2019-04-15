1,730 trained in first aid in merged districts

A total of 1,730 people, including 119 women, were trained in first aid in the tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The trainings were conducted in first quarter of 2019 in merged districts including Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Kurram, Orakzai, South Waziristan and North Waziristan tribal districts by First Aid Trainers of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

As many as 90 women from Kurram district, 23 from Khyber and six from Bajaur received the training.

Volunteers, community elders, taxi drivers, Levies personnel, journalists, paramedics, housewives and teachers received the training.

Saeed Kamal Mahsud of the PRCS said, “Our mandate and responsibility are to respond to natural and man-made disasters and provide relief to affected community.”

He said, “We have an experienced team in this programme that has even trained doctors in merged districts. With help of this programme, basic knowledge, skills and techniques of first aid have been imparted to community for activating them to response in case of emergencies.”

He said that the basic aim of training the community was to boost their knowledge, practice and techniques of first aid to respond efficiently to natural and man-made

“Our objective is to handle emergencies professionally by training community members,” he elaborated. “Our slogan is to create a First Aider at Every Home, First Aid for Everyone and Everywhere and lastly Saving Lives Changing Minds,” he stated. He said the people were being trained properly and now they considered it a basic need of life. He said the women in far-off areas should be trained in first aid.