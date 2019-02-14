Special smart cards may be issued for vehicle registrations

The Sindh government has planned to introduce smart cards for the registration of motor vehicles across the province and thus replace the present system of registration books.

The secretary for the transport & mass transit department has forwarded the summary of this proposal to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah seeking his approval.

The summary seeks an amendment in the Sindh Motor Vehicle Rules 1969 for the issuance of special smart cards for the registration of motor vehicles having special security features. Every smart card would be issued for no more that Rs800.

Transport Minister Syed Awais Qadir said they wish to issue special smart cards for the registration of motor vehicles because the people usually misplace their registration books.