Rawalpindi, Lahore advance in Railways Cricket

LAHORE: Rawalpindi and Lahore won their matches in the ongoing Pakistan Railways Inter-Division Cricket Championship here on Tuesday.

At the Mughalpura Institute ground Rawalpindi Division beat Railway Police by 128 runs. Scores: Rawalpindi 275 for 5 in 40 overs (Mir Waris 105, Shaharyar Azam 40, Mohammed Jaggeer 59*, Niaz Ali 2/57, Muhammed Hussain 2/61). Railway Police 147 in the 30.1 overs (Asad Ali 40, Sher Khan with 3/ 27).

At Railway Stadium Lahore Division beat Karachi Division by 127 runs. Scores: Lahore 305 (Mohsin Pervaiz 95, Asif Gondal 68, Hassan Sardar 68, Muhammed Abbas 3 for 50). Karachi Division 178 all out in 33.1 over(Hayat Ullah 60, Asadul Haq 40, Asad Rafique 4/32).