Development plan for Haripur evolved

HARIPUR: The elected representatives from local government system and local community developed the Integrated District Development Plan (IDDP) 2018-22, setting development priorities right from village council to district council.

This was stated by Asif Ali Jah, a member of the district council and focal person for the programme, while talking to journalists here on Sunday.

He said it was a medium-term development plan for the period of 2018-2022, which was developed with facilitation of INGO GIZ.

For development of IDDP, he said, the consultation rounds were arranged in all the 180 village and neighbourhood councils, three tehsil councils and district council of Haripur.

It was, he said, the requirement of the Budget Rules and Planning guidelines of Local Government Act 2013.