close
Mon Feb 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2019

Development plan for Haripur evolved

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2019

HARIPUR: The elected representatives from local government system and local community developed the Integrated District Development Plan (IDDP) 2018-22, setting development priorities right from village council to district council.

This was stated by Asif Ali Jah, a member of the district council and focal person for the programme, while talking to journalists here on Sunday.

He said it was a medium-term development plan for the period of 2018-2022, which was developed with facilitation of INGO GIZ.

For development of IDDP, he said, the consultation rounds were arranged in all the 180 village and neighbourhood councils, three tehsil councils and district council of Haripur.

It was, he said, the requirement of the Budget Rules and Planning guidelines of Local Government Act 2013.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar