Cellphone snatched from official

PESHAWAR: A senior official was robbed at gunpoint in the limits of the Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station on Sunday.

Habibullah, a deputy secretary at the Civil Secretariat, told police that he was talking to a senior colleague over his cellphone on the Circular Road when two young men came on a motorbike and pointed a gun at him. He added that the robbers snatched his phone and escaped. The official said a shop at the same location was robbed a couple of days ago while the incidents of robberies and burglaries in the area have increased over the last several days.