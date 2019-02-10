Don’t leave out Pakistan as you pursue your dreams, advises Ismail

During its sixth convocation on Saturday, the Dawood University of Engineering & Technology (DUET) awarded degrees and certificates to 404 students, as well as four gold and nine silver medals to high-achievers of the varsity’s Batch-15.

The students who were awarded the gold medals were Muslim Ali (two medals), Alina Saif and Muhammad Irfan Khan. The students who secured the second and third positions in their respective departments were awarded merit certificates.

The convocation was held at DUET’s main campus. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Engro Corporation Chairman Hussain Dawood awarded the gold and silver medals to meritorious students.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Ismail congratulated the students and advised them to chase their dreams as they liked, but those dreams should not be dreamed without Pakistan. The country has produced great brains so the graduates owe it a lot and need to pay back, he said.

“Pakistan deserves to have success stories for the world, as we haven’t been able to do so over the years for one reason or another. But you should step forward and become an inspiration for the generations to follow.”

Delivering his commencement speech, Hussain Dawood also congratulated the students and enlightened them about the efforts that the Dawood family has made in the field of education.

Addressing the parents, teachers, educationists and students at the graduation ceremony, DUET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Faizullah Abbasi lauded the efforts of the faculties who have brought positive changes in the university.

He said DUET has transformed, adding that the standard of education has improved at the university, whose stability can be seen with the holding of its sixth convocation in a row.

Dr Abbasi said DUET is committed to taking the lead in developing society and the nation by producing skilful engineers and architects. He congratulated the students and their parents for their achievements.

He also acknowledged the Sindh government for taking a keen interest in the university’s development.

He said DUET is moving to the next paradigm of transformation, adding that the university has its slogan to follow: “Let’s make Dawood University great again.”

The graduation ceremony was attended by many distinguished guests, including DUET’s alumni, parents, society’s notables and the provincial government’s dignitaries.