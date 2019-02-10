Dutch company moves from UK

The Hague: More than 40 companies last year moved, or said they would move, their operations from Britain to the Netherlands in response to Brexit uncertainties, Dutch authorities reported on Saturday.

The combined moves of 42 companies will translate into the shift of just under 2,000 jobs and of 291 million euros ($330 million) in investments, the Dutch agency for foreign investment said in a statement. Most of the companies are British, but some are from Asia or the US.

The Dutch government welcomed the figures, with Economy Minister Eric Wiebes saying that "due to the growing international uncertainty surrounding Brexit and changing global trade policies, the importance of a good Dutch business climate for all of us is continually increasing".

The list includes Japanese investment bank Norinchukin, media company TVT Media, financial services providers MarketAxess and Azimo, and maritime insurer UK P&I, the agency said.