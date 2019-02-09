Former players defaming PHF: Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and Punjab hockey officials criticised the former players for defaming federation internationally.

Talking to the media, PHF secretary Shahbaz Senior, who resumed his office again after tendering his resignation on November 29, 2018, said all those players who were part of the PHF now defaming the federation.

“Pakistan hockey is being defamed around the world. The former players received heavy perks and privileges from PHF in the past.”

Shahbaz, who was accompanied by Punjab Hockey secretary Col (r) Asif Khokhar, again complained lack of funds and said it was a big hurdle in promotion of hockey in the country. “Players do not receive enough money for their services. There is no clear direction where players hardly know whether they would be in a position to tour abroad.”

Shahbaz said that the PHF did not even have Rs20 million to send the team to Argentina. “The cost of tour to Argentina was Rs20 million. We did not have that amount to send the team.” Shahbaz said that under-21 players would be given opportunity to figure in the Hockey League to be organised in the last week of March.