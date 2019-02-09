Forest Dept employees demand return of DFO’s vehicle

DIR: The employees of the Forest Department in Upper Dir set a deadline for the Levies personnel to return the vehicle of the divisional forest officer (DFO) forthwith.

They alleged that some Levies personnel raided the divisional forest officer’s house in Dodba’s nursery at around 5pm and took away his vehicle by force.

Speaking at a press conference at the DFO’s office, they alleged the officer and his family members were terrified by this illegal act. They said that Forest Department was cooperating with the district administration to resolve the issue. They said the incident had damaged the self-respect of the official in question.

The employees said the vehicle could have been handed over through proper channel and there was no need for taking it forcibly. They asked the deputy commissioner of the Upper Dir to form a committee to probe the issue or else they would go on strike from February 10. The official said the vehicle was needed for a short period and would be returned.