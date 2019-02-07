Leading nations bid to host hockey WC

ISLAMABAD: Leading hockey playing nations have submitted bid to host men’s and women’s hockey World Cup 2022-23. India that has already hosted the 2018 Men’s World Cup yet again expressed desire to host the next edition of Women’s World Cup in 2022-23. The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has received bidding dossiers from Australia, Germany, India, Malaysia, New Zealand and Spain to host the next edition of FIH’s flagship event for Men or Women. Bidding countries had to indicate until the deadline of January 31, 2019 also their preferred time window.