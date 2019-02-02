RPO XI win Gojra hockey match

TOBA TEK SINGH: RPO XI defeated Commissioner XI in festival hockey match played at the Gojra hockey stadium. Faisalabad Commissioner Asif Iqbal Ch, RPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar, AC Shahryar Arif and District Sports Officer Attaur Rehman Khan also witnessed the match and later distributed prizes and playing kits among the players. They praised the coaches of local clubs who have produced many national and international players.