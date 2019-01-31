Traffic flow

When we talk about Karachi’s traffic, we focus on all the negatives. But we forget to talk about traffic police personnel who, regardless of weather conditions, remain on duty to ensure that the traffic is smoothly plying on roads. These days, mostly because of the Green Line Metro Bus construction work, the city’s traffic is a mess.

The miserable road condition has further aggravated the situation. But at every single place, we can easily find the traffic police performing their duties. The traffic authorities are also launching multiple awareness campaigns to educate people regarding traffic rules. We should appreciate these efforts of devoted officers whose services are rarely acknowledged.

Hafiza Zuha

Karachi