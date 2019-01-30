close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
January 30, 2019

Qureshi leaves for Oman on a two-day visit

Top Story

INP
January 30, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi departed for Oman Tuesday on a two-day official visit to discuss bilateral ties, a news channel reported. During his visit, the foreign minister will hold key meetings with Omani leaders and will take part in a joint ministerial commission along with his Omani counterpart.

He will also address a gathering of Pakistanis living in Oman. The visit is aimed to deepen bilateral regional and economic cooperation between Islamabad and Muscat.

Earlier on January 28, the minister had said he will also visit London next month. The purpose of the visit is to meet the MPs and raise the Kashmir issue, he added. “We will present Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir and Indian atrocities being carried out in Held Kashmir (before the Britain’s leadership)”.

