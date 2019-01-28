IBA Sukkur, SEPCO inks pact for supplying excess electricity through its solar system

Sukkur: Taking a giant leap towards green and clean Pakistan, Sukkur IBA University has entered into an agreement with Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) for supplying excess electricity to the power utility through its on-grid solar system, producing 960 KW of clean and renewable energy.

The agreement was signed between Sukkur IBA University and SEPCO, which was inked by the Vice Chancellor Sukkur IBA University Professor Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui and CEO SEPCO Saeed Ahmed Dawach.

The Registrar Sukkur IBA University Engr. Zahid Hussain Khand and other high officials from both the sides were also present on the occasion. It may be mentioned here that, the NEPRA has already issued license to Sukkur IBA University to supply its excess electricity to SEPCO, after which the formal agreement was signed with the power utility. The amount of excess electricity supplied to SEPCO, will be adjusted towards the electricity bill of the institute.

“We are the first university in Pakistan producing 960 KW of clean and renewable solar energy”, said the Vice Chancellor Sukkur IBA University Professor Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui after the agreement signing ceremony. He said, basically we are a public sector university, but as a Pakistani it is our prime duty to keep our country clean and green. According to him, we are taking all out measures to keep our campus clean and green, which is why the WWF has awarded us with “Green Campus” certification.***