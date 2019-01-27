close
Sun Jan 27, 2019
January 27, 2019

Rehana Nazar Rashidabad National Junior Squash commences

Sports

KARACHI: The eighth edition of the Rehana Nazar Rashidabad National Junior Squash Championship started on Saturday at the Rehana Nazar Squash Complex in Rashidabad District, Tando Allahyar.

Rashid Memorial Welfare Organization (RMWO) and Sindh Squash Association (SSA) are organising the tournament, which offers a lucrative prize purse of Rs400,000.

The matches will be held in boys’ under-11, under-13, under-19 and girls’ under-19 categories.

