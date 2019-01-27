Rehana Nazar Rashidabad National Junior Squash commences

KARACHI: The eighth edition of the Rehana Nazar Rashidabad National Junior Squash Championship started on Saturday at the Rehana Nazar Squash Complex in Rashidabad District, Tando Allahyar.

Rashid Memorial Welfare Organization (RMWO) and Sindh Squash Association (SSA) are organising the tournament, which offers a lucrative prize purse of Rs400,000.

The matches will be held in boys’ under-11, under-13, under-19 and girls’ under-19 categories.