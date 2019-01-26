IPC secretary vows all possible support to revive hockey

KARACHI: The Secretary Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Akbar Durrani held a meeting with Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and secretary Olympian Shahbaz Ahmed Senior at his office on Friday, sources told ‘The News’.

Khokhar informed the secretary about the problems being faced by the federation, and how the PHF is working in difficult circumstances.

Durrani lauded Shahbaz for taking back his resignation, and said: “Pakistan hockey needs a tall figure like you who enjoys so much respect and following in the world of hockey.”

Akbar promised to take every possible step to help the federation, financially and otherwise. Khokhar thanked Akbar for his time and support and hoped that with practical steps taken by the federation with the help of the government, Pakistan hockey would soon regain its status in the world.

It was also learnt that Durrani directed the PSB to make the arrangement for PHF head office in Islamabad. Durrani also directed the officials concerned to immediately start laying a synthetic turf at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium as international matches can easily be held there.

He asked Shahbaz about the reason for his resignation, a source said. Shahbaz told ‘The News’ that he informed Durrani that the lack of government support for the PHF was the reason for his resignation.

He said he did not want to cling to a position if he was not able to deliver. He added that the previous secretary had inflicted huge damages to hockey which led to the ban by FIH. He said he had time and again requested Jameel Ahmed to spare some time and arrange a meeting with the IPC Minister and resolve funds issue, but he remained unmoved. “I hope the PM will take stern action against Jameel and all those who are responsible for the current situation,” he added.