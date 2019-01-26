PHF asked to justify pulling out of Pro League matches

KARACHI: The FIH has asked the PHF to state the reason behind pulling out of the first three matches of Pro League.

Under the FIH rules, if Pakistan authorities fail to provide a cogent reason, the country might have to face punitive action, ‘The News’ learnt on Friday. Sources said Pakistan hockey could be excluded from international competitions for two years or be asked to pay a hefty fine.

When this scribe contacted PHF’s secretary Shahbaz Ahmed, he said that as PHF secretary he is FIH’s executive board member and also the member of its competition committee. “Although the complicated situation of Pakistan hockey team is not fully in my hands but I used my position to save Pakistan hockey from strict punishments from the FIH,” he said.

Shahbaz said that Pakistan’s exclusion from the FIH Pro League was a big loss. “As PHF secretary and son of Pakistan I will make my best efforts to save Pakistan from any harsh ruling. I will give justifications why Pakistan pulled out of the first three games,” he added.

Shahbaz further said that PHF would organise the Pakistan Super Hockey League (PSHL) in a successful manner. “It is an event which would not only lift our domestic hockey but also lead to revival of international hockey in the country,” he said and added that around 15 foreign players were expected to participate in the PSHL scheduled to be held in March in Lahore.

The PHF secretary said the professional hockey league would change the face of the national game in the country. He claimed he was using his contacts around the world to invite foreign players to play the league.

He said that PHF would soon announce the details of the six teams in the league, including the names of the foreign players. Shahbaz thanked the newly appointed IPC secretary who has assured him of all possible support to strengthen the national game.

He said that cooperation between the PHF and the ministry would boost the national game and Pakistan would rise again quickly. Meanwhile, it was learnt the PHF would contact the FIH in a couple of days to explain the circumstances which forced it to pull the team out of the initial matches of the Pro League.