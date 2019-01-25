Fresh off the university

Students study hard to get good grades and increase their chances of securing a good job. But they are hit by the cruel reality as soon as they are out of the university. Some fresh graduates have to wait for more than two years before getting a good offer. There is no denying the fact that in our country there is no regard for a person’s talent or hard work.

People with influential background secure a job without any delays. This is the main reason why our talented youth go abroad in search of a good job. Our government should take steps to create job opportunities for the unemployed.

Sohail Khattak

Nowshera Cantt