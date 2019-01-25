‘Focus to be on Super Hockey League now’

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) plans to focus all its resources on the Pakistan Super Hockey League (PSHL) which it plans to hold in February and March, an official said.

He told ‘The News’ on Thursday that the decision of the FIH would not isolate Pakistan. Around a dozen foreign players would be part of the first edition of PSHL, he said and added that the event would give a lot of experience to the young players of the country.

FIH threw Pakistan out of its Pro League after PHF had informed it that the country would not be able to play the initial matches of the Pro league, scheduled against Argentina, Australia and New Zealand.

The official said the federation tried its best but failed to arrange the required amount of money to send the national team for the Pro League. The source said that the PHF bosses would inform the nation in a few days how they would tackle the situation created after exclusion of Pakistan from the Pro League.