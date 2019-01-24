close
Thu Jan 24, 2019
Xinhua
January 24, 2019

Afghan forces kill 44 Taliban

National

KABUL: Up to 44 anti-government militants were killed across the conflict-riddled Afghanistan over the past 24 hours as government forces have kept pressure on the militant groups, officials said Wednesday.

Government forces in the latest crackdown on militants stormed a Taliban hideout in the eastern Wardak province late on Tuesday night, killing eight insurgents.

