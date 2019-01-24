Haier Pakistan to be main sponsor of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 4

KARACHI: Haier Pakistan will once again be the main sponsor of Peshawar Zalmi in the fourth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Peshawar Zalmi and Haier Pakistan signed an MoU at a ceremony in Lahore on Wednesday.“I am pleased to have Haier as our main sponsor once again and would like to thank Li Da Peng and Haier Pakistan management for putting their faith in us,” chairman Peshawar Zalmi and CEO HNR Javed Afridi said.

“We hope to take this partnership to the next level and conduct events like #ZalmiHaier100Pitches Program that we did last year. Since its inception, Haier has been involved in promoting the beautiful game of cricket,” he said.

CEO Haier Li Da Peng said: “Both Haier and Peshawar Zalmi have objectives and aims that are aligned, and together we can help each other achieve those aims. Peshawar Zalmi is the biggest sports entity in Pakistan and it is a great feeling to partner with them once again”.’

Peshawar Zalmi players Kamran Akmal and Umaid Asif were also present on the occasion.Kamran praised Haier for their efforts in promoting cricket and hockey.“We are thankful that an International brand like Haier is doing its best for the people of Pakistan and promoting entities that matter,” he said.

Umaid said that it is a great feeling to have Haier team up with Peshawar once again.“We hope that this partnership does much more for cricket at the grass root level,” he said.Peshawar Zalmi will face Quetta Gladiators in their first match of PSL 4 in Dubai on February 15.