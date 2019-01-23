APC pledges to surround CM House, Sindh PA

SUKKUR: The Student-Teacher Action Committee of the Khairpur Medical College on Tuesday organised an All Parties Conference (APC) to discuss the non-registration of the college with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

The representatives of PPP, PML-F, PTI, JSQM, Sindh United Party, Awami Jamhoori Party, lawyers, journalists, and members of the civil society attended the APC. They pledged to launch collective efforts to get the college registered with the PMDC.

The representatives of the Student-Teacher Action Committee Prof Dr Javed Ahmed Phulpoto, Dr Zaffar Jatoi, Dr Aftab Lashari, Dr Azad Lashari said the Sindh government is reluctant to provide CT scanning, MRI machines, auditorium and permanent faculty as demanded by the PMDC.

Prof Phulpoto told the APC these requirements could only be fulfilled by the Sindh government. He said while the students and teachers are protesting for the last 18 days, it seems the provincial government is not interested in fulfilling the requirements. The committee also told the APC that the PPP-led government did not allocate funds for the college in the current annual development programme. They said if the college does not get PMDC registration, it will hurt the future prospects of the 500 students who have completed four years of medical education.

The opposition parties demanded the provincial government to invite tenders for the purchase of required medical equipment, and suggested to advertise the faculty positions to fill the vacancies. They asked the legislators in the Sindh Assembly to take up the issue in the assembly session to motivate the chief minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to take action.

They said the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has promised to establish a medical college in every district of the province but in case of Khairpur Medical College, he does not seem to take any interest. The participants also vowed to besiege the CM’s House, Sindh Assembly and Bilawal House if the provincial government does not help resolve the issue. The APC also said the rift between the incumbent chief minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and former CM Syed Qaim Ali Shah has caused the delay in the registration of the medical college.