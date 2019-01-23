Cleanliness campaign begins in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Tuesday launched awareness and cleanliness campaign throughout 43 union councils of the provincial capital. The awareness campaign was launched during a ceremony at the WSSP office at Chowk Yadgar, said a press release. People from different walks of life, including traders, students, teachers, parents and elected representatives of the district government, attended the ceremony.

WSSP Chief Executive Officer Khanzeb Khan, Board of Governor Chairman Tahir Azeem, General Manager Operations Ali Khan, and Zonal Manager Tariq Aziz attended the meeting.

Banners and posters on roads and in streets were displayed throughout the city inscribed with slogans about proper disposal of waste, water conservation and timely payment of municipal services bills. Besides, pamphlets were distributed among the students, traders, rickshaw drivers and passersby.

Students presented tableau on hygiene, sanitation and water conservation and made speeches.

Assistant Manager, Database, Jehangir Khan gave a demonstration of how to install and use mobile applications designed by Management Information System of WSSP and installed Safa Pekhawar mobile app on mobile phones of participants.

People were asked to register complaints on 24/7 active Complaints Cell 1334 regarding water and sanitation problems. They were assured that their complaints would be addressed within 24 hours.