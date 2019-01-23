CITY PULSE: Not to be Missed!

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Sanat Initiative is hosting Samya Arif, Shanzay Subzwari and Yasser Vayani’s art exhibition titled ‘Not to be Missed!’ until January 31. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.
Jusqu’à la garde
The Alliance Française is hosting a screening of ‘Jusqu’à la garde’ (Custody) at 6:30pm on January 29. Miriam and Antoine Besson have divorced, and the judge rules in favour of joint custody of their son Julien, who, a hostage to the escalating conflict between his parents, is pushed to the edge to prevent the worst from happening. Call 021-35873402 for more information.
Mitti aur Dhaga
The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Aliya Yousuf’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Mitti aur Dhaga’ from February 6 to February 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.
