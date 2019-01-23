CITY PULSE: Not to be Missed!

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Samya Arif, Shanzay Subzwari and Yasser Vayani’s art exhibition titled ‘Not to be Missed!’ until January 31. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Jusqu’à la garde

The Alliance Française is hosting a screening of ‘Jusqu’à la garde’ (Custody) at 6:30pm on January 29. Miriam and Antoine Besson have divorced, and the judge rules in favour of joint custody of their son Julien, who, a hostage to the escalating conflict between his parents, is pushed to the edge to prevent the worst from happening. Call 021-35873402 for more information.

Mitti aur Dhaga

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Aliya Yousuf’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Mitti aur Dhaga’ from February 6 to February 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.