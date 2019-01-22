close
Tue Jan 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2019

Balochistan Football Cup from March 4

Sports

January 22, 2019

LAHORE: The third edition of Balochistan Cup Football tournament, sponsored by Ufone, will start from March 4 in Balochistan. The tournament and will be held in 8 cities of the province. This year a total of 720 young footballers from 48 teams will participate in event’s qualifiers which will be kicking off in Gawadar and Panjgur simultaneously. It will then move to Khuzdar, Noshki, Loralai, Chaman, Pishin and Quetta where the qualifier round will end on March 21. The finals will start from March 25 and the two top teams will face each other in Quetta. This will be the first time in the tournament’s history that the finals will be played under a flood lights.

