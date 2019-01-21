Pakistan down India to lift Asian squash crown

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan overwhelmed India 2-0 to win the Asian Junior Squash Team Championship in Thai city of Pattaya Sunday.

In a high voltage final, Pakistan youngsters won both the singles to take unassailable 2-0 lead and with it the coveted Championship trophy and gold medals.

Farhan Hashmi was first to give Greenshirts ascendency with 2-11, 11-9, 11-7, 5-11,11-9 win over Veer Chotrani.

Then it was left to star player Abbas Zeb to deal a decisive blow to India as he completely outplayed Utrkash 11-4, 11-2, 11-6 to win the gold and championship trophy.

It was Pakistan second victory against India in less than three days as earlier in pool match Greenshirts also defeated the arch rivals.

National team coach Fazal Shah in a video message from Thailand thanked Almighty Allah for great success.

“We have won this championship after six years and credit must go to Pakistan players who worked hard for this win.”

Earlier, Pakistan also won the Asian Junior title as Abbas Zeb turned out victor in Championship held in India. “Abbas won the individual title in India and here we have defeated India in Team event final to win the trophy.”

Asian junior champion Abbas Zeb thanked Pakistan Squash Federation for supporting the team.

“They provided all the facilities which helped us win the title in India and here again.”

Meanwhile, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, who is also president of Pakistan Squash Federation, congratulated the team on bringing laurels to the country.

Chief of the Air Staff admired the great victory of Pakistani team against India in the final.

He also appreciated the untiring efforts of the coaching staff and Pakistan Squash Federation to train the players on international standards.