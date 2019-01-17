Hockey trials from tomorrow

LAHORE: Two-day trials for the selection of 18- member Pakistan hockey team for the FIH Pro League will be conducted on January 18 and 19 at the National Hockey Stadium here.

Trials will start at 2:00pm on both the days. FIH Pro League is the new flagship event of the FIH. Nine teams are competing in both the men and women competitions. Pakistan’s first match is against Argentina in Cordoba, a city in the geographic centre of Argentina.