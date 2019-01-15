Tribesmen stage protest in Landikotal against NLC

BARA: A demonstration was organized Monday to protest against the National Logistics Cell (NLC) at Bacha Khan Chowk in Landikotal tehsil in Khyber district.A large number of political workers and residents participated in the protest rally.They were carrying black flags and placards inscribed with their demands.

Addressing the protesters, Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi, Clearing Agents Association Torkham President Zarqeeb Shinwari, Awami National Party (ANP) leader Shah Hussain Shinwari, Khyber Transport Association President Shakir Afridi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abdur Raziq Shinwari and others accused the NLC of grabbing the property of the Khugakhel tribe in Torkham.

The protesters alleged that the NLC violated the agreement signed with Khugakhel tribesmen, who had provided free land for construction of hospital, college, girls’ secondary school and grid-station. They claimed the NLC seized more land without compensating the tribe.

The protesters wanted to march to the Torkham border to lodge protest but they were stopped by the Khassadar and Levies forces at the Landikotal bypass road where they held a sit-in and blocked the Landikotal-Torkham road for traffic.