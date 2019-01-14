Abid bags Punjab Open Tennis title

LAHORE: Muhammad Abid clinched the Servaid Punjab Open Tennis title after defeating spirited Heera Ashiq in the men’s singles final played here at Punjab Lawn Tennis Academy (PLTA) courts on Sunday.

Haroon Sheikh of Servaid graced the concluding day as chief guest. He along with PLTA Secretary and former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik gave away prizes to the winners of different categories. Heera Ashiq started the match well and broke the service of Abid comfortably, followed by holding his own game to win the first set 6-4.

In the second set, Abid managed to win some crucial points at critical stage of the match. Abid never gave Heera a second chance and won the set by 6-4 to level the final at 1-1. In the third set, Abid played with authority and took it by 6-3 to register a title victory. The seniors 35 plus doubles final proved to be a clash of titans between Ashir Ali Khan/Fayyaz Khan and Maj Adnan/Talha Waheed and after a tough battle, the former pair emerged as title winners with the score of 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.

Other results: In u-10 final, Abu Bakar Talha beat Hamza Ali Rizwan 8-0, in u-12 final, Hussnain Ali Rizwan beat Haider Ali Rizwan 8-6, in u-14 final, Bilal Asim beat Shaeel Tahir 6-1, 6-3, in u-16 final, Shaeel Tahir beat Inam Arif 6-3, 6-3, in u-18 final, Abdullah Adnan beat Faizan Fayyaz 6-0, 6-0 while in u-14 doubles final, Shaeel Tahir/Ehtisham Arif beat Ali Talha/Abu Bakar Talha 8-6.