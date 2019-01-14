close
Mon Jan 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 14, 2019

No protocols

Newspost

January 14, 2019

PIA has announced to abolish all types of protocol given to VIPs and higher officials. The airline which is suffering from heavy losses cannot possibly afford to give VIP protocols.

This is the kind of change that the Pakistani people wanted to see when they selected Imran Khan and his party in the 2018 elections. I think that the new government should abolish VIP culture in all departments to provide better facilities to public.

Umar Bin Abdul Aziz ( Islamabad 0

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost