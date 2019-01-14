No protocols

PIA has announced to abolish all types of protocol given to VIPs and higher officials. The airline which is suffering from heavy losses cannot possibly afford to give VIP protocols.

This is the kind of change that the Pakistani people wanted to see when they selected Imran Khan and his party in the 2018 elections. I think that the new government should abolish VIP culture in all departments to provide better facilities to public.

Umar Bin Abdul Aziz ( Islamabad 0